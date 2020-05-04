Shorty Awards 2020: Trevor Noah & Zendaya Among Winners

ukamakaMoviesNo Comment on Shorty Awards 2020: Trevor Noah & Zendaya Among Winners

This year’s edition of the Shorty Awards ceremony has come and gone.

Some of the stars who were honoured last night include Trevor Noah, Rebel Wilson, Zendaya, Megan Rapinoe and Greta Thunberg.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Best Actor
Rebel Wilson

Best Animal
Maya the Samoyed

Best Breakout YouTuber
Supercar Blondie

Best Celebrity
Zendaya

Best in Activism
Greta Thunberg

Best in Arts
Dave Pollot

Best in Beauty
Nikita Dragun

Best in Comedy
Trevor Noah

Best in Dance
Benny the Bull

Best in Fashion
Aquaria

Best in Food
Juns Kitchen

Best in Gaming
NoisyButters

Best in Health & Wellness
Wheels2Walking

Best in House & Home
Our Faux Farmhouse

Best in Lifestyle
Les Do Makeup

Best in Music
TWICE

Best in Parenting, Family and Kids
The Bramfam

Best in Sports
Megan Rapinoe

Best in Travel
Haley Dasovich

Best in Weird
jackstauber

Best Journalist
Mona Chalabi

Best LGBTQ+ Account
Rose and Rosie

Best Meme/Parody Account
Thoughts of Dog

Best Podcaster
Emma Chamberlain

Best YouTube Ensemble
Kian and JC

Best YouTube Musician
Pomplamoose

Gif of the Year
And I Oop

Instagram of the Year
Lizzo post AMAs

Instagrammer of the Year
Wolfgang

TikToker of the Year
Avani Gregg

Twitch Streamer of the Year
MrFreshAsian

YouTube Comedian of the Year
Morgan Adams

YouTuber of the Year
MrBeast

Phenom Award
Jameela Jamil,  P.K. Subban and Eugene Lee Yang

,

Related Posts

Ryan Reynolds Shares Pizza With the Graduating Students of His Alma Mater

May 4, 2020

Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Check Out the Full List of Winners

May 3, 2020

Chris Hemsworth Thanks Fans for Loving His New Film, ‘Extraction’

May 3, 2020

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *