Shorty Awards 2020: Trevor Noah & Zendaya Among Winners

This year’s edition of the Shorty Awards ceremony has come and gone.
Some of the stars who were honoured last night include Trevor Noah, Rebel Wilson, Zendaya, Megan Rapinoe and Greta Thunberg.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Best Actor
Rebel Wilson
Best Animal
Maya the Samoyed
Best Breakout YouTuber
Supercar Blondie
Best Celebrity
Zendaya
Best in Activism
Greta Thunberg
Best in Arts
Dave Pollot
Best in Beauty
Nikita Dragun
Best in Comedy
Trevor Noah
Best in Dance
Benny the Bull
Best in Fashion
Aquaria
Best in Food
Juns Kitchen
Best in Gaming
NoisyButters
Best in Health & Wellness
Wheels2Walking
Best in House & Home
Our Faux Farmhouse
Best in Lifestyle
Les Do Makeup
Best in Music
TWICE
Best in Parenting, Family and Kids
The Bramfam
Best in Sports
Megan Rapinoe
Best in Travel
Haley Dasovich
Best in Weird
jackstauber
Best Journalist
Mona Chalabi
Best LGBTQ+ Account
Rose and Rosie
Best Meme/Parody Account
Thoughts of Dog
Best Podcaster
Emma Chamberlain
Best YouTube Ensemble
Kian and JC
Best YouTube Musician
Pomplamoose
Gif of the Year
And I Oop
Instagram of the Year
Lizzo post AMAs
Instagrammer of the Year
Wolfgang
TikToker of the Year
Avani Gregg
Twitch Streamer of the Year
MrFreshAsian
YouTube Comedian of the Year
Morgan Adams
YouTuber of the Year
MrBeast
Phenom Award
Jameela Jamil, P.K. Subban and Eugene Lee Yang