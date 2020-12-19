Shops, cars razed in Ibadan tanker blast

A petrol-laden tanker exploded on Friday near Total filling station in Iyagankun area of Ibadan, setting shops and a car on fire.

Eyewitnesses say the tanker while trying to manoeuvre in the area, fell into a ditch and leaked its content inside a nearby river.

Newsmen report that the tanker exploded and spread fire to some furniture shops, auto shops and some buildings in the area.

It is understood that firefighters were on ground battling to put off the fire while the level of casualties cannot be ascertained yet.

The situation led to serious traffic gridlock in the area with men of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) working hard to ease the gridlock.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, said a furniture shop, other shops and a car got burnt in the incident but said no life was lost.

More to follow…

