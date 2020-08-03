Shoprite pulls out of Nigeria after 15 years

After 15 years of operations, popular supermarket chain Shoprite has initiated process to exit Nigeria, according to a trading update published on Monday.

The South African-based company said the decision was made after “approaches from various potential investors, and in line with our re-evaluation of the Group’s operating model in Nigeria.”

In the statement, the company said when it reports its results for the year, its business in Nigeria “may be classified as a discontinued operation.”

According to its Monday update, the company’s Nigerian business posted a -6.3% decline in sales for the year ending June 2020.

Shoprite’s closure in Nigeria comes amid the coronavirus pandemic which has taken a meat cleaver to economies and industries the world over.

