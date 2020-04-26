Shockwaves in Kano over high-profile sudden deaths

Kano State has been rocked by a series of high-profile sudden deaths in what is suspected to be a wave of COVID-19 sweeping through the country.

Among the dead are renowned economist, Prof. Ibrahim Ayagi; professor of physiology, Prof. Aliyu Abdullahi Umar Dikko; the Regional Manager of First Bank in Kano, Abdullahi Lawal; erstwhile Managing Director (MD) of the defunct Continental Merchant Bank; and Mallam Musa Ahmad Tijjani, ex-Editor of LEADERSHIP Sunday and Triumph newspapers.

While there are suspicions of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic as the cause of their deaths, there’s no way to ascertain since the COVID-19 Testing Centre in Kano has been shut down with no definite date for resumption.

The other high-profile personalities to give up the ghost include Alh. Adam Iliyasu Dal, a former Chairman of the Kano State Civil Service Commission; Nasiru Maikano Bichi; Dr. Musa Umar Gwarzo; and Ustaz Dahiru Rabiu, who is a former Grand Khadi of Kano State.

All prominent personalities died between Friday, 24 April and Saturday, 25 April, 2020.

PRNigeria reports that in an audio recording, the mother-in-law to the banker, Lawal alleged that the negligence of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in Kano, led to the death of her son-in-law.

She called for her daughter and grandchildren to be taken in for tests to confirm if they have contracted the dreaded COVID-19.

The string of deaths comes a week after reports emerged that about 150 persons dies and were buried across the state after taking ill.

The Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje-led government ordered an investigation into the cause of the deaths amid speculation they were COVID-19 related.

Kano State has eased restrictions occasioned by the lockdown to enable residents stock-up for the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

