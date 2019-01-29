Shocking Moment “SARS” Operatives Shot Unarmed Young Boy in Benin

A new video has surfaced which shows the moment men alleged to be the operatives of Special Anti-Robbery Squad shot a young unarmed boy in Benin.

According to an eyewitness who shared the story on his Instagram: “This happened in Benin city some Armed policemen caught some innocents boy’s and they were not with any weapon. Then one was trying to Escape and he was shoot dead at the spot(sic).”

This comes just one week after the new Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered the immediate decentralisation of the federal special anti-robbery squad (FSARS), and by so doing, re-empowering SARS, which many Nigerian had found problematic.

See the video below:

The Nigerian Police Force had yet to address this video as at press time.

