Shocking Moment Mercy Eke Physically Assaulted Omashola on Live TV

Things got a little nasty during last night’s episode of the Big Brother Naija Reunion show after Mercy Eke and Omashola got into a fight.

It all started after Omashola talked about how Mercy carried herself during the reality TV show last year, that she flaunted her naked body, which was why he thought it was okay to slut-shame her. And this riled the winner of the show: they duo got in each other’s faces, spewing insults and yelling, before Mercy shoved him hard enough that he lost his balance.

Check out the moments below:

Their is fire on the mountains

Omashola and Mercy

Part 1

.

#BBNaijaReunion2020 #BBNaijaReunion

This has stirred a heated conversation on social media; while some are applauding Omashola for not hitting back, others are fine with Mercy getting physical because of the slut=shaming.

See the reactions:

Mercy physically assaulted Omashola but it's not a problem because she is not a man. — Abuja Minister – (Esq) (@Sir_BiolaPr) June 10, 2020

You all saying mercy is wrong for the way she reacted to omashola, She did the right tin , she took a stand nd fought for girls who are being slut shamed by guys, Many Guys dont know what being slut shamed feels like especially with someone u close wit

Queen👑 #BBNaijaReunion2020 pic.twitter.com/yEhSNfLJXa — Somadina (@somaginger_) June 10, 2020

Mercy asked Ella if she does drugs but got upset that Omashola called her a prostitute… E be tingz #SuperStarTacha — iHype Tacha 🔱🔱🔱 (@Matilda93908696) June 10, 2020

I like how they shifted the Camera away when Mercy pushed Omashola. 😊 It says a lot but… No Comment. #BBNaijaReunion2020 — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) June 10, 2020

