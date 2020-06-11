Shocking Moment Mercy Eke Physically Assaulted Omashola on Live TV

Things got a little nasty during last night’s episode of the Big Brother Naija Reunion show after Mercy Eke and Omashola got into a fight.

It all started after Omashola talked about how Mercy carried herself during the reality TV show last year, that she flaunted her naked body, which was why he thought it was okay to slut-shame her. And this riled the winner of the show: they duo got in each other’s faces, spewing insults and yelling, before Mercy shoved him hard enough that he lost his balance.

Check out the moments below:

This has stirred a heated conversation on social media; while some are applauding Omashola for not hitting back, others are fine with Mercy getting physical because of the slut=shaming.

See the reactions:

