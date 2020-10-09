Shocking: Catholic priest caught having threesome with porn stars on altar [Photos]

The alter of the Saints Peter and Paul Roman Catholic Church in Pearl River, Louisiana has been desecrated by a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr Travis Clark.

Fr Clark was arrested for allegedly filming himself having sex with two dominatrices on the altar at the church.

The dominatrices were identified as 41-year-old adult film actress Mindy Dixon and Melissa Cheng, 23.

They were nabbed after a passerby saw the lights on later than usual on September 30.

The unidentified witness saw the half-naked priest having sex with the two women who were dressed in corsets and high-heeled boots. The altar was also adorned with stage lighting, several sex toys, and a cellphone mounted on a tripod that was recording the act.

The witness took video footage of the unholy trinity and then called police. Cops later arrested Rev. Clark along with his two altar servers Mindy Dixon and Melissa Cheng and booked them on obscenity charges.

According to the Nola website, Dixon had posted about the sex act on social media the day before it occurred, saying she was travelling to the New Orleans area to ‘defile a house of God’ with another dominatrix.

The randy priest, ordained in 2013, has been suspended from the archdiocese. Church law says that when sacred places are violated they must be ‘repaired by penitential rite’ before they can be used again.

After the incident, Gregory Aymond, the archbishop of the New Orleans archdiocese visited the church to perform a ritual to restore the sanctity of the altar which is the most sacred of church spaces. Aymond has also announced that Rev Carol Shirima would replace Clark beginning on October 11.

Clark was released from jail on a $25,000 bond. Cheng and Dixon posted bonds of $7,500. All three could face six months to three years in prison if convicted of obscenity.

