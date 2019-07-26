Shocker! Whyte Tested Positive before Rivas Fight

British heavyweight Dillian Whyte tested positive for a banned substance before his points’ victory against Oscar Rivas on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Whyte could face an eight-year ban, because it would be his second offence having already served a two-year ban from 2012 to 2014 for unknowingly taking an illegal supplement.

Whyte survived a ninth-round knockdown to beat Colombian Rivas on points at London’s O2 Arena amd take him a step closer to a clash with WBC world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

The WBC said it has not received any notification about a positive anti-doping test, adding that it is “reviewing the situation”.

The governing body said it has requested that the British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) provides any available information it has.

Whyte’s promoter Eddie Hearn has posted on social media: “Further to reports, I can confirm that both Dillian Whyte and Oscar Rivas were subject to extensive Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (Vada) and Ukad testing for their bout. Both fighters were cleared to fight by both bodies and the BBBofC.”

Rivas’ promoter Yvon Michel reacted to the news – which was first reported by website Boxing Scene – by tweeting his “great stupefaction”.

It is not yet known what impact this could have on Whyte’s hopes of fighting American Wilder.

In 2012, Whyte’s appeal against a ban was rejected, although a tribunal accepted his claim he did not knowingly take the banned substance.