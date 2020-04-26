Shocker! To take second wife, man murders only daughter

You think blood is thicker than water? Then you have another think coming after a Nigerian man David Igbu, confessed to killing his only daughter as part of a condition to taking a second wife.

Igbu, a welder and indigene of Awe Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, got married to Mary Adi and the union was blessed with a baby girl, Gloria.

But after the birth of Gloria in 2013, Mary had difficulties in conceiving, until in 2018 when she finally took in but died during labour.

Years later while studying at the Nasarawa State Polytechnic, Igbu met Anita Abu, a lady from Obi Local Government Area of the state who got pregnant for him.

Things however took a dark turn as Anita insisted that the only condition to marry him was if he eliminated six-year-old Gloria.

Confessing during interrogation, Igbu said Anita on February 12, 2020, at about 12 midnight, mounted heavy pressure on him to throw his daughter into an unused well. She accused the little girl of being behind the numerous bad dreams she was having.

Blinded by love, Igbu obliged his would-be wife, picked up Gloria, who was deep in her sleep and dumped her in the well.

The corpse of the little girl was discovered the next day by a neighbour, as he made to fetch water from the well.

Not satisfied with his explanation, members of the community vigilante group pick up David with his fiance, Anita, and the former confessed during interrogation that he was coerced into killing his child.

“I have since regretted my action. My late wife will never forgive me in her grave. I have betrayed her trust and love; it was the work of the devil.

“From the first time I met and asked Anita out, she had been complaining over the existence my daughter and just develop hatred for her. She regularly framed up stories about her. I regret buying into her devilish ideas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Anita denied ever telling Igbu to kill his daughter as a condition to marrying him,

She said “I told him that if I must marry him, his daughter will have to leave the house, because she always appeared in my dream each time I pass the night in her father’s house.

“Gloria may not be a human being, but killing her was not the best option.

In another twist, Igbu’s childhood friend, Isaac Ugba told The Nation that David Igbu is not the biological father of the late Gloria.

According to him, the late Mary was two months pregnant when she married his friend.

He said, “Late Mary was a nice woman, Godly and hardworking, who loved her husband so much. In fact, they both loved each other but I don’t know what came over him. Even if you feel she is not your daughter, she is a human being and you don’t know what God has for her in life.

“Some other guys were going out with Mary when my friend approached her and join the league. When she got pregnant, there was a bit of confusion as regards who actually was responsible. But she insisted it was my friend and out of love, he accepted it and got married to her. Later, we were hearing stories that he was not the owner of the pregnancy. All I want to say is that my friend and his late wife were the best of friends and there is no reason for him to do what he has done simply because of a new woman,” he said.

Igbu however denied the insinuation by his friend, even as he tried in vain to explain away the brutal murder of an innocent child.

