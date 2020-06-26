Shocker! F1 boss, Bernie Ecclestone, says ‘blacks more racist than whites’

Controversial Formula One supremo, Bernie Ecclestone, has poured fuel on the racism fire by suggesting that blacks are more racist than whites.

Ecclestone made the claim while playing down racism in the world of Formula One.

The 89-year-old, in a shocking interview, said F1 was more focused on “winning races and finding sponsors”.

His comments come as Lewis Hamilton, said he felt “so much anger, sadness and disbelief” after the death of George Floyd.

But, while Ecclestone has applauded Hamilton for his stance, he insists the sport does not have a problem with racism.

“I don’t think it’s going to do anything bad or good for Formula One,” Ecclestone told CNN.

“It’ll just make people think which is more important. I think that’s the same for everybody. People ought to think a little bit and think: ‘Well, what the hell. Somebody’s not the same as white people and black people should think the same thing about white people.’

“In lots of cases, black people are more racist than what white people are.”

Pressed on the long-term fight for equality, Ecclestone added: “Things over the years I’ve noticed and there’s no need for it.

“Against injustice for anyone, whatever colour they are, it’s important to do something about that for a start.

“I don’t think you’re going to easily change people’s attitude. I think they need to start being taught at school. So, they grow up not having to think about these things.

“I think it’s completely stupid taking all these statues down. They should’ve left them there. Take the kids from school to look and say why they’re there and what the people did and how wrong it was what they did.”

