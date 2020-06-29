Sho Madjozi took to Twitter last night to thank the organisers of the BET awards for recognising her talent, and this was right after Naomi Campbell announced Burna Boy as the winner of the international category which Sho was also nominated for.

Only days ago, Sho hopped on the bird app to accuse Burna Boy of being the mind behind the pulling of the remix of their song, Own It, which had appeared on streaming services last month. According to the South African singer, Burna and his label were responsible for taking down the remix of Stormzy’s Own It, in which she was featured.

“For those asking where the Own It remix is, after I got nominated alongside him for BET Best International Act, Burna Boy asked Stormzy’s team to take down the song immediately. Song was out for a whole month before that, no problem,” she said in the tweet.

It is worthy to note that Own It originally featured only Ed Sheeran and Burna. The remix featuring Sho was released in May, but has now been removed from streaming services. Which is why Sho went on to explain that the song was coincidentally taken down just after it was announced she would go up against Burna and Stormzy and four other male international artists for the BET award, even though she had won the award for Best New International Act in 2019.

Well, Burna Boy beat her for the award, and how did she react?

She thanked the organisers for recognising her at least. “Thank you for acknowledging me as one of the best Acts internationally #BET2020. What a huge honor to be nominated,” she tweeted, before quickly switching to something else: “Huge news on Tuesday.”

See her tweet below:

Thank you for acknowledging me as one of the best Acts internationally #BET2020. What a huge honor to be nominated. Huge news on Tuesday 💖 pic.twitter.com/HE8l39DcxM — #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) June 29, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

