Sho Madjozi Says Burna Boy Pulled Their Song After Her BET Nomination

Sho Madjozi hopped on her Twitter to accuse Burna Boy of being the being behind the pulling of the remix of their song, Own It, which had appeared on streaming services last month.

According to the South African singer, she claimed Burna and his label were responsible for taking down the remix of Stormzy’s Own It, in which she was featured.

“For those asking where the Own It remix is, after I got nominated alongside him for BET Best International Act, Burna Boy asked Stormzy’s team to take down the song immediately. Song was out for a whole month before that, no problem,” she said in the tweet.

It is worthy to note that Own It originally featured only Ed Sheeran and Burna. The remix featuring Sho was released in May, but has now been removed from streaming services.

Which is why Sho went on to explain that the song was coincidentally taken down just after it was announced she would go up against Burna and Stormzy and four other male international artists for the BET award, even though she had won the award for Best New International Act in 2019.

“Well, I guess it’s a good sign if manna shook. Last year BB and I were cool at the BETs. I guess everyone thought this little girl isn’t a threat, now same category? It’s shaking,” she continued in her accusation. “In the words of the great Toni Morrison: ‘If you can only be tall because someone else is on their knees, then you have a serious problem.’ This world is full of bullies. If I leave any message at all from the life I’ve lived, I hope it’s to not be discouraged and to not be intimidated. To stay loving, kind and honest in the face of cruelty.”

But Burna Boy has denied this accusation.

“Own It is not my song. If my voice is on it, however, it should have been properly cleared,” he said, adding, “” If the remix wasn’t cleared with the label (Atlantic US) it automatically gets flagged. Nothing to do with me personally or any award. Always best to reach out professionally. Congrats on BETs!”

However, Sho isn’t convinced.

See the exchange below:

Song was out for a whole month before that, no problem. — #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) June 25, 2020

I could be wrong. Maybe he has other reasons. But BET announcement was on June 15th and by June 17th I was getting complaints from fans saying they can’t find it. Either way, spirits up ✨ pic.twitter.com/QU66iICG1D — #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) June 25, 2020

Goodluck to everyone nominated. It’s up to the judges now 💃🏽 (I hope they heard my own it verse before it was taken down 😂🙈) — #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) June 25, 2020

To believe this I would have to believe that: 1. The song got automatically flagged a month late by coincidence 2. When they said YOU wanted it down they meant your label 3. A big international label would release a song without clearing it It’s a lot Burna. Let’s keep it 💯 https://t.co/pmxuZTYRke — #SenaAla (@ShoMadjozi) June 25, 2020

