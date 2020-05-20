Shirtless With A Smidge of Patois, Chet Hanks is Hot and Unbothered

Chet Hanks is living life like it’s golden.

The 29-year-old actor who is the offspring of famous parents; Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson is showing you all what he’s working with.

Posing shirtless on the hood of a red car, Hanks who is sporting a fuller frame different from his rock-hard abs looked into the horizon.

He captioned the photo in Patois.

“Mi wan dem gyal tick like dumpling cuz mi a tickum as well 🤣🖕🏻😎”

This is translated: I want the girls thick as dumpling because I am thick as well.

The comment section showed fans loving the dad bod with one fan suggesting a boxing match between Chet Hanks and Tekashi6ix9ine.

The pair of Tekashi6ix9ine and Hanks have been at loggerheads recently following the actor’s criticism of the musician.