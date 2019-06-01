Shiites Set US Flag Ablaze in Abuja

Members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), also known as Shiites, set ablaze the national flags of the US and Israel during a massive protest in Abuja on Friday.

The protesters, who converged on Wuse market junction, described both countries as enemies and oppressors of the people of Palestine.

Abdullahi Musa, secretary of the academic forum of the movement, said the flags were burnt to show anger against the countries over their “oppressive tendency” against Palestine.

The flags were displayed to the crowd with the caricature of President Donald Trump before some members of the group sprayed fuel on them and set them ablaze.

The incident led to traffic logjam in the area. Also, three coffins wrapped with Palestinian flags were on display which signified the three children of Ibraheem El-Zakyzaky, leader of the group, who were killed by the security operatives during a protest in Zaria, Kaduna state, in 2015.

The movement said the protest was organised to drive home the demand for President Muhammadu Buhari to release El-Zakyzaky to enable him seek medical attention.

The group vowed to continue with the protest irrespective of the “intimidation” by the security agents.

Zakzaky has yet to be released despite several court orders granting him bail.