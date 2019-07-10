Shiites Protest: IGP Orders 24hrs Surveillance in FCT

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), has ordered a 24-hour surveillance in the federal capital territory (FCT) Abuja, following a protest by the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN).

The police IG also condemned the “unprovoked attack” on the police personnel by the IMN members in which nine police officers were injured.

On Tuesday, Shiites invaded the National Assembly premises in protest over the continued detention of Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, their leader.

The development had led to a fierce encounter with security personnel even as vehicles and other properties were destroyed.

Frank Mba, police spokesman, said the commissioners of police and their supervisory assistant inspectors general of police in states contiguous to the FCT have also been placed on the alert to avert further breakdown of law.

He said the police IG has as well ordered a speedy investigation into the incident as well as the prosecution of all the suspects involved that have been arrested.

“While noting that the Force is not against Citizens expressing their grouse against the State, the IGP stressed that such ventilations must be done through legitimate and acceptable processes and not by taking the laws into their own hands,” Mba added in a statement.

“He therefore warned that citizens should not test the collective will of the People and the State by engaging in lawless acts likely to cause the breach of the peace.

“The IGP reiterated his displeasure with the unwarranted and unjustifiable attack on, and injury to nine (9) Police Officers by members of the El-Zakzakky Group and commended the restraint, maturity and professionalism displayed by Police personnel in containing the protest.”