Shiites, Police Clash Again in Abuja [Video]

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shi’ites on Monday took to the streets of Abuja again in protest.

According to sources in the nation’s capital, the Shi’ites protest was reportedly met with a stiff force from security agencies throwing the Central Area of Abuja into palpable tension.

The Shiites are protesting the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been held since 2015.

Some Nigerians took to Twitter to comment on the clash as they warned commuters to avoid the Central Area where the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are located.

See some of the tweets below…

