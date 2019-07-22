Shiites, Police Clash Again in Abuja [Video]

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) popularly known as Shi’ites on Monday took to the streets of Abuja again in protest.

According to sources in the nation’s capital, the Shi’ites protest was reportedly met with a stiff force from security agencies throwing the Central Area of Abuja into palpable tension.

The Shiites are protesting the continued detention of their leader, Sheikh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky, who has been held since 2015.

Some Nigerians took to Twitter to comment on the clash as they warned commuters to avoid the Central Area where the Ministry of Finance and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are located.

See some of the tweets below…

Shiites protesting right now in ABUJA. Please avoid Central Area- Secretariat axis. Casualties are being recorded at the moment. — Aseniseself Omololu (@lome111) July 22, 2019

If you’re in Abuja please stay away from central area at the moment, there is a serious gun battle between Shiite and police — Pineapple Juice (@AwashThia) July 22, 2019

Abuja is on fire at the moment. Shite vs Police/Army in gun battle ata the moment.

Tell your loved ones to avoid central Area, Eagle Square, Federal Secretariat for now. #BBNaija #BBNaija2019 #MondayMorning #Abuja #COZA pic.twitter.com/SR2FWOBv0q — Village boy (@amourab) July 22, 2019