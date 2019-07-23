Shiite Protest: Channels TV Journalist Precious Owolabi Confirmed Dead

Precious Owolabi, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, serving with Channels Television has been confirmed dead.

According to Premium Times, the young journalist was hit by a stray bullet while covering a protest by members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) that turned violent on Monday.

The news of his passing was broadcasted on Channels Television during its 10 p.m. news.

12 people, including a police officer, have now bee confirmed dead, with several others injured, during the clash with security officers in Abuja on Monday.

This sad incident came two weeks after two Shiites were killed and two police officers were injured after a similar protest turned violent at the National Assembly.

The Shiites are demanding the release of their leader, Ibraheem El-Zakzaky, who has been in detention for alleged murder since December 2015.

