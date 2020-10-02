Shia LaBeouf Reportedly Charged With Misdemeanor Battery, Petty Theft

THR is reporting that Shia LaBeouf has been charged with misdemeanor and petty theft following a June incident involving the 34-year-old actor fought and a man named Tyler Murphy whose hat he took.

Per the outlet, the man filed a criminal complaint obtained filed on Sept. 24 for the June 12 incident.

And while neither the actor no his representative has addressed the charges, THR adds that LabBeouf “has had several run-ins with the law during his career, including a 2017 New York arrest for public drunkenness and disorderly conduct that was captured on a livestream video. He was sent to court-mandated rehabilitation for the incident.”

We can’t wait to see how this pans out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

