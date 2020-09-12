Shia LaBeouf Exits Olivia Wilde’s ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ Thriller

Shia LaBeouf will no longer star in Olivia Wilde’s much-anticipated film, Don’t Worry, Darling.

According to Deadline, LaBeouf has exited the psychological thriller due to undisclosed scheduling conflicts. The lead role will be filled by singer-songwriter and former One Direction member Harry Styles.

Complex adds:

There aren’t many details about Don’t Worry, Darling‘s plot, however. It’s logline simply reads: “A psychological thriller about a 1950s housewife whose reality begins to crack, revealing a disturbing truth underneath.” Pugh will reportedly portray the housewife, Styles will take on the role of the husband, and Pine will play a leader of a mysterious cult. The original version of the script was written by Shane and Carey Van Dyke, with rewrites by Katie Silberman. There’s no word on when exactly Don’t Worry, Darling will premiere, but production is expected to begin in the fall.

We can’t wait to see how things pan out.

