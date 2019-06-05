Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs Take a Break From Each Other

Shia LaBeouf and FKA Twigs are presently no longer together.

According to E! News, a source close to FKA Twigs claimed that the stars “have been taking time apart since May, because of her work schedule.”

Twigs is currently in the midst of her Magdalene Tour, which has taken her to cities across the world.

The source continued, hinting that Twigs’ career is what’s affecting their relationship. “They both have put their relationship on hold. FKA has been focusing on her tour and she wanted to put all of her heart and soul into it,” the source explains. “They are really up in the air right now and were waiting until all of her work commitments were fulfilled to figure it out.”

The source further added that the duo’s “communication has been very minimal.”

“It’s been rocky between them for a month now,” the source said. This comes days after the actor and a mystery woman were spotted at Kanye West’s exclusive Sunday Service, where an eyewitness says they saw Shia’s companion “being cuddly towards him at one point in the service. They seemed more than friends and it definitely seemed like they knew each other well.”