‘She’s Compromised’ – PPD Insists Bulkachuwa Quits Tribunal

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar insist that the President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, should the presidential election petition tribunal following her close ties to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

During Friday’s sitting, the PDP said her husband Adamu Bulkachuwa won a senatorial seat in the National Assembly poll on the platform of the APC, while her son, Aliyu Haidar Abubakar, campaigned for President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the February 23 presidential poll and was also a governorship aspirant of the party in Gombe state.

They claimed Bulkachuwa who heads the five-man presidential election petition tribunal cannot fairly hear and determine the instant petition without eliciting the suspicion and anxiety of all right-thinking persons.

The petitioners, in an affidavit deposed by the Deputy National Secretary of the PDP, Emmanuel Agbo, insisted on Justice Bulkachuwa disqualifying herself as a member and head of the tribunal.

They added that Bauchi State, which was one of the three senatorial districts Bulkachuwa’s husband would be representing at the Senate when sworn in, “is one of the focal states in which the petitioners/applicants have all alleged that electoral infractions occurred”.

They therefore sought

“an order that Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, President of the Court of Appeal, and the presiding justice of the panel hearing petition numbered CA/PEPC/2019 be recused from further sitting or participating in the proceedings in this petition and be replaced by another justice of this honourable court to sit in her place to hear and determine the petition”.