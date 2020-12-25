Shemar Moore Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis

Shemar Moore has taken to his Instagram to reveal that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The actor, known for his role as Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson on CBS crime drama S.W.A.T., wrote in the lengthy message, “I HAVE COVID!!! Just found out moments ago…. I am gonna stay wrapping presents… Yes… I have been tested and told I HAVE COVID!!!”

He went on to say that, initially, he thought he had food poisoning. Among his symptoms, Moore wrote shared he is experiencing “chills and aches,” but that he can still smell and taste, and has no runny nose or cough.

“I have to accept test results… I feel fine now… but I have to be responsible!!!!” continued the actor. “My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half has not been the best… but I WILL BE OKAY!!!!”

Moore ended the post by encouraging everyone to stay safe and wear a mask.

View the entire post below.

