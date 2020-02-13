Shekau sounds warning to Buhari, gives condition for Chibok Girls’ release

Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the Islamist terrorist group, Boko Haram, has said the only reason he would release the over 100 Chibok schoolgirls in captivity is to trade them for his detained colleagues.

He also warned President Muhammadu Buhari to desist from visiting Borno State, which has the group’s mainstay in recent years.

The Boko Haram leader threatened to attack the president if he ever returns to the area.

“Buhari came to Maiduguri pretending to be a good man. He shouldn’t try it again,” Shekau said in Hausa.

He said these in a video released barely 24 hours after Buhari visited Maiduguri, the state capital after 30 commuters were massacred by the deadly terror group.

Despite calls for their release, over 100 of the 276 girls abducted from Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno state, in 2014, have remained in Boko Haram custody since the incident.

In a video, Shekau said the schoolgirls would be set free if the federal government releases its members in detention.

The presidency has yet to react to the clip.