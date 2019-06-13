Shehu Sani Reveals How Atiku Almost Became Abiola’s Running-mate

With June 12 the buzzword in Nigeria’s political space following the declaration of the day as ‘Democracy Day’, ex-lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has shed a different light on the intrigues surrounding the seminal date.

According to Senator Sani, late former Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters, General Shehu Musa Yar’adua told him he asked Chief MKO Abiola to take former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as his running-mate during their incarceration at Kirikiri prisons in Lagos.

In 1995, the military government of General Sani Abacha sentenced Yar’adua to death and jailed Sani for life during a period of nationwide clampdown on perceived opponents of the government.

As the nation celebrated Democracy Day on Wednesday in honour of late Abiola who was adjudged winner of the 1993 Presidential election, Sani took to Twitter to share a part of his prison discussions with Yar’adua.

He said Yar’adua told him he had recommended Atiku to Abiola as his running mate in the 1993 elections but the presidential candidate of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) rather settled for Babagana Kingibe as his choice for vice president.

He tweeted:

“While we were in Kiri Kiri Prisons in 1995,the great late Shehu Yar’adua told me that he recommended to Abiola to take Atiku as his Vice President But Abiola took Kingibe.”

Yar’Adua, a retired Nigerian Army major general, served as the Chief of Staff, Supreme Headquarters under the Olusegun Obasanjo’s 1976 – 1979 military government.

He was also the elder brother of late Umar Yar’adua, the former Nigeria president who died in office in 2010 after a protracted illness.