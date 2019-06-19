Shehu Sani Recommends Book on Sleeping Better to Osinbajo

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, has recommended a book on sleeping better to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

This comes after Prof Osinbajo on Tuesday said that the problem of extreme poverty in Nigeria keeps him up at night.

“I think what keeps me up at night has to do with extreme poverty; the issue is that the largest number of those who vote for us are the very poor.

“The promises that government makes to them is that their lives will be better and obviously they are looking at their lives being better in the shortest possible time,” Osinbajo said.

“I will like to see Nigeria being an industrialized nation in the next 10 years; a very strong middle class and most people living above the poverty line.’’

Reacting, Sani who used to represent Kaduna Central at the National Assembly, commended the vice president for ‘always having the masses in his heart’.

He further recommended that Osinbajo reads a book ‘How to sleep Better’ by Dr. Neil Stanley.

“I just read that the VP is having sleepless nights because of the alarming rate of poverty in our country. I commend him for always having the masses in his heart.

“I also advice that he should try and get this book ‘How to sleep Better’ by Dr Neil Stanley, available on Amazon,” Sani wrote.

Sani is one of the most vocal commentators in the country, giving his thoughts on topical issues without fear or favour.

The charismatic former lawmaker failed to secure reelection to the senate after falling out with the hierarchy of the All Progressives Congress (APC).