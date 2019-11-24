Shehu Sani reacts to Buhari’s Third term claim

Senator Shehu Sani, former lawmaker representing Kaduna Central in the senate, has reacted to President Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration of not running for a third term.

Buhari had on Friday declared that he won’t make the mistake of attempting to pursue a third term agenda.

Speaking at the National Executive Council meeting of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Abuja, the President explained that both age and the country’s constitution prevents him from seeking a third term.

According to Buhari: “I’m not going to make the mistake of attempting a third term.

“Besides the age, I swore by the holy book that I would go by the constitution and the constitution said two terms.”

Reacting, Sani in a tweet wrote: “The King hath said no additional term: let there be no reception and audience for the campaigners in the palace, let no man around the throne say he should ‘answer the call of the people’ and let no palace Priests and Clerics say ‘he should answer the call of God”.

The president’s disclaimer comes amid reports in Nigerian media that moves for a third term are underway.

Femi Falana (SAN) had made the claim in the wake of disregard of the rule of law and abuse of court processes by security agencies.

Critics of the presidency also point to a pliant senate as proof that an amendment of the constitution may be afoot.