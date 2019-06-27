Shehu Sani Faults Buhari’s Proposed Ruga Settlements for Fulani Herdsmen

Shehu Sani, former senator representing Kaduna Central, has faulted the Federal Government’s proposed establishment of Ruga settlements for herdsmen in some states of the federation.

He said establishing the settlement without ensuring a comprehensive inter-communal peace will lead to disaster.

In a move that’s sparked widespread outrage, Buhari government had disclosed that it was working towards establishing Ruga settlements for herdsmen in 12 pilot states nationwide.

Mohammadu Umar, the Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, made this known in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said that the farm settlements, when fully established, would address incessant clashes between Fulani cattle rearers and farmers.

In a reaction Thursday, Sani faulted the plan as harebrained and a ‘recipe for disaster’.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote: “Establishing a ‘Rugan Fulani’ settlement in some states where spears and swords are flying over heads and without facilitating a comprehensive inter communal peace plan and MOU, will be a recipe for disaster. The architects of the idea are viewing the problem from their tinted windows.”