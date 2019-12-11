Shehu Sani, Fani-Kayode, others hail Punch Newspaper’s Editorial calling out Buhari’s regime

Nigerians are united in praise of The Punch newspaper over its Wednesday editorial condemning the regime of General Muhammadu Buhari for suppressing rule of law and violating human rights.

In a scathing editorial titled “Buhari’s lawlessness: Our stand”, The Punch condemned the continued detention of several Nigerians by the DSS and other security agencies despite court orders granting them bail.

It said it will not adopt the self-defeating attitude of many Nigerians looking the other way after each violation of rights and attacks on the citizens, the courts, the press and civic society, including self-determination groups lawfully exercising their inalienable rights to peaceful dissent.

The newspaper declared that it would henceforth “prefix Buhari’s name with his rank as a military dictator in the 80s, Major General, and refer to his administration as a regime, until they purge themselves of their insufferable contempt for the rule of law.”

Pointing out the case of #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore who was rearrested in a GESTAPO-style raid on the Federal High Court, Abuja last Friday, the newspaper also made reference to the continued detention of a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki who has been held in detention since 2015, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim el-Zakzakky and his wife and several others who have spent over years in detention in violation of court orders granting them bail and ordering their release.

The timeliness of the editorial wasn’t lost on Nigerians, who have hailed the newspaper for standing up to tyranny and living up to its role as watchers of democracy.

Many called on other news outlets to follow suit and not lie supine as the country slides into totalitarianism.

Senator Shehu Sani, former lawmaker representing Kaduna central, described the editorial as a clear message to perpetrators and encouragers of tyranny.

The Punch Newspaper Editorial of today sends a clear message to the perpetrators,choristers and fans of tyranny and state repression in our country and the corrosive and cowardly silence of those who should speak truth to power.Kudos. — Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) December 11, 2019

Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu, hailed Punch for ‘belling the cat’.

PUNCH BELLS THE CAT… KUDOS…

Buhari’s lawlessness: Our stand https://t.co/xsuFNFY7Mn via @MobilePunch — Dele Momodu Ovation (@DeleMomodu) December 11, 2019

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, lauded the newspaper for its sense of ‘decency and courage’.

@MobilePunch has shown immense courage by calling @Buhari out. Kudos to them! If more of our media houses were to display the same high degree of responsibility, good sense, decency and courage that the Punch has done on this occassion, Buhari would have been history long ago. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) December 11, 2019

Political commentator and lawyer, Demola Olarewaju, defines the moment as a tipping point in the Buhari administration.

Either of two things will happen: Buhari will rid himself of all vestiges of tyranny and conform to the Rule of Law, Or he will go harder, further into tyranny and shut down Punch newspapers. Whichever path he chooses will form a memorable part of his legacy. — Demola Olarewaju (@DemolaRewaju) December 11, 2019

Others have also been commenting.

Any move by the DSS to clampdown on Punch Newspaper will pit this govt forever against the international community. But in their usual lack of foresight, the DSS will still arrest and clampdown on Punch Newspaper anyways… Well done Punch Newspaper… All die na die last last — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) December 11, 2019

You guys do not understand what Punch Newspaper has done. They have faced Buhari squarely till he stops being a dictator. They will now refer to him as Gen. Buhari and his govt as regime. My heart swells with joy. — the Morris Monye factor (@Morris_Monye) December 11, 2019

The Punch NG just made a major and uncowardly decision by henceforth referring Buhari as General Buhari and calling his administration a regime due to his autocratic/Military ruling like he did back in the 80s Not all organizations have the balls to make such decisions. No 🧢 — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@BiyiThePlug) December 11, 2019

It is not enough to just tweet support for @MobilePunch for this wonderful editorial https://t.co/RDvlmMT17z They will be hit in the pockets.

Please buy their paper.

Visit their website and click on the Google ads therein. One of the govt's weapons is financial.

Help Punch. — Chxta (@Chxta) December 11, 2019