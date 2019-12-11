Shehu Sani, Fani-Kayode, others hail Punch Newspaper’s Editorial calling out Buhari’s regime

Nigerians are united in praise of The Punch newspaper over its Wednesday editorial condemning the regime of General Muhammadu Buhari for suppressing rule of law and violating human rights.

In a scathing editorial titled “Buhari’s lawlessness: Our stand”, The Punch condemned the continued detention of several Nigerians by the DSS and other security agencies despite court orders granting them bail.

It said it will not adopt the self-defeating attitude of many Nigerians looking the other way after each violation of rights and attacks on the citizens, the courts, the press and civic society, including self-determination groups lawfully exercising their inalienable rights to peaceful dissent.

The newspaper declared that it would henceforth “prefix Buhari’s name with his rank as a military dictator in the 80s, Major General, and refer to his administration as a regime, until they purge themselves of their insufferable contempt for the rule of law.”

Pointing out the case of #RevolutionNow convener, Omoyele Sowore who was rearrested in a GESTAPO-style raid on the Federal High Court, Abuja last Friday, the newspaper also made reference to the continued detention of a former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki who has been held in detention since 2015, the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, Ibrahim el-Zakzakky and his wife and several others who have spent over years in detention in violation of court orders granting them bail and ordering their release.

The timeliness of the editorial wasn’t lost on Nigerians, who have hailed the newspaper for standing up to tyranny and living up to its role as watchers of democracy.

Many called on other news outlets to follow suit and not lie supine as the country slides into totalitarianism.

Senator Shehu Sani, former lawmaker representing Kaduna central, described the editorial as a clear message to perpetrators and encouragers of tyranny.

Ovation publisher, Dele Momodu, hailed Punch for ‘belling the cat’.

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, lauded the newspaper for its sense of ‘decency and courage’.

Political commentator and lawyer, Demola Olarewaju, defines the moment as a tipping point in the Buhari administration.

Others have also been commenting.

 

