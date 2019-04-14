Shehu Sani Cautions APC over Reigniting Nigeria-Cameroon Tension

Senator Shehu Sani has cautioned the APC over its recent motion filed at the Presidential Election Tribunal in which the ruling party claimed that Atiku Abubakar is a Cameroonian.

The outspoken lawmaker, in a series of tweets Saturday, noted that such a motion can reignite sour relationships between Nigeria and Cameroon.

He said, “Be cautious in your politics not to reignite Nigeria Cameroun frosty historical issues so that they don’t renew claims to the old Sardauna province and then we will end up losing a portion of our northern territory like the Bakassi.”

In another tweet, the senator representing Kaduna central lashed out at leaders of the northern region for being silent over the bloodletting within their domain.

He said: “When killings in the north happened under the last administration, political and religious leaders from the north behaved like Tigers in putting pressure on the Government to act; Under this administration, they are as ‘fierce’ as a lamb.”

