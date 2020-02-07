Shehu Sani, Buhari’s media aide, fight dirty on Twitter, label each other ‘Boko Haram’

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani and Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant on New Media to the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.) were on Thursday engaged in a war of words on social media.

The duo went as far as labelling each other as a member of Islamist terrorist group Boko Haram, with Ahmad also tagging the former lawmaker a ‘political blogger’.

It all began when Sani, a former member of the APC who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District at National Assembly, reacted to Buhari’s recent comment about the victims of Boko Haram insurgency.

Buhari, on Tuesday, had said 90 per cent of Boko Haram victims in the past years have been Muslims contrary to claims by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that Christians are being persecuted and are targets of the Islamic extremists.

The comment has sparked a series of reactions, with the likes of CAN and former presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar criticising the president.

Reacting to Buhari’s comment, Sani took to his verified Twitter page and wrote:

“It’s true that the majority of the victims of the insurgents are Muslims; it’s also true that the victims of their violence cuts across people of all faiths & of no faith; But it’s undeniable that the insurgents habour an ideologically gruesomely murderous hatred against all Christians.”

Ahmad then responded to the tweet with a flippant jibe at the Senator asking if he is a member of the terrorist group.

The media aide tweeted:

“Dear former Senator sir, you pretty know that those insurgents see everybody, both Christians and Muslims including you (if you’re not part of them) as completely an unbeliever. As a political ‘blogger’ please use your influence to correct the stereotype. Be a good Ambassador.”

Sani replied:

“My Brother, just a look at my face and your face,my hair and your Goatee, the one that closely look like an Insurgent is clear. My regards Sheikh Albashiru.”

The incident comes bare days after Sani regained freedom last Thursday after spending four weeks in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on accusation of extortion and name dropping.

Sani however denied the allegations, saying he was being targeted for criticising the Buhari regime.

