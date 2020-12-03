Shehu Sani blasts Army chief for saying terrorism will last for 20 years

Senator Shehu Sani has slammed the Nigerian Army for saying that terrorism will last for 20 years in Nigeria.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, just days after rice farmers were killed by Boko Haram terrorists, said there may not be an immediate end to terrorism in the country.

He wrote on Facebook: “There is general misunderstanding of what insurgency and terrorism entail. There is likelihood of terrorism persisting in Nigeria for another 20 years.

“Citizens responsibility is equally important and imperative. All must cooperate to contain the lingering insecurity. Let there be collective action and responsibility.”

In a reaction to the statement, Shehu Sani, former Senator representing Kaduna Central, said that it attests to the failure of those saddled with the responsibility of leading the fight against terrorism.

He tweeted: “Telling our people that the Insurgency will last twenty years after repeatedly misleading claims of victories attest to the failure of those saddled with the responsibility of leading the fight. It also signifies resignation and bankruptcy of new ideas & strategies.”

