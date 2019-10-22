Sheffield stun sorry Arsenal

Sheffield United moved into the top half of the Premier League table with a 1-0 win over Arsenal at Bramall Lane on Monday that ended the Gunners’ eight-match unbeaten run.

Unai Emery’s side had not been beaten in any competition since their 3-1 loss to Liverpool on 24 August, but they missed out on the chance to move up to third as the hosts earned a deserved victory.

Lys Mousset poked home the winner from close range on his first league start for the Blades after Nicolas Pepe wasted a gilt-edged chance for Arsenal earlier in the first half.

The result leaves Arsenal in fifth place on 15 points, two behind Leicester City and Chelsea, while Sheffield United moved into ninth on 12 points.

The defeat continued a poor run of away form for the Gunners, who have now picked up just two points from their last four league matches on the road.

Emery was left unhappy with the result and believed his side should have been awarded a penalty in the first half for a shirt pull by John Egan on Sokratis Papastathopoulos, which was waved away by referee Mike Dean.

“With VAR, the foul on Sokratis should have been reviewed,” said the Arsenal manager.

“It was clear but we have to accept it. We did not deserve to lose and we will think about where we can improve.”