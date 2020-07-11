Sheffield stun Chelsea to move into top six

Sheffield United continued their impressive push for European qualification as they hammered Chelsea 3-0 at Bramall Lane to move into the Premier League’s top six.

David McGoldrick’s first Premier League goal, a rebound after Kepa Arrizabalaga had saved brilliantly from a deflected Oli McBurnie shot in the 18th minute, opened the scoring for the Blades.

Chelsea’s defence was shaky throughout and they were ruthlessly punished just 15 minutes later when Enda Stevens crossed and McBurnie powered a header home to make it 2-0.

The Blues never really troubled Chris Wilder’s men, and the damage was completed when McGoldrick capitalised on a dreadful piece of defending by substitute Antonio Rudiger to notch his second late in the second half and seal the points.

Frank Lampard’s men could fall to fifth if Leicester City and Manchester United win their games in hand against Bournemouth and Southampton respectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

