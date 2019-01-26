‘She Deserves a Steak’ – Chuck Schumer Hails Nancy Pelosi after Trump Row

The shutdown of US Federal Government came to an end yesterday, and to celebrate, Senator Chuck Schumer is starting beef with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi!

The Senate Minority Leader spoke with American gossip site TMZ at Reagan Airport Friday, and asked if Nancy deserves a steak for standing up to the Prez, he didn’t hesitate.

It’s generally agreed that Nancy is the most effective, if not the only person in Washington, who can go toe-to-toe with Trump.

And after she refused to cave into the President’s demands for wall funding, few can doubt her creds as a tough-as-nails negotiator.

After schooling the self-acclaimed greatest dealmaker in the art of making deals, nancy definitely deserves a steak!