Shawwal Moon Seen, Nigerian Muslims to Celebrate Sallah Tuesday

The head of the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, has formally declared the end of the Ramadan fast in Nigeria.

Mr Abubakar made the declaration in a televised message Monday night, saying the new moon marking the end of Ramadan was seen in states like Borno, Yobe and Katsina.

The new moon marks the end of the 29 days of Ramadan fast for Muslims worldwide, hence Tuesday will be the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal and the celebration of Eid-el-fitr (Sallah).

Following the declaration by the Sultan, Nigerian Muslims will join their counterparts in other countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE to celebrate the Islamic festival on Tuesday.