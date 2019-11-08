Shatta Wale Tells Fellow Ghanaians to Make the Country “Better for its Citizens’

Shatta Wale has some words for his fellow Ghanaians.

The singer reacted to the viral video fo Nana Aba Anamoah who, according to Ghana Web, called out the current government for playing the ‘blame game’ instead of focusing on the economic hardship the citizens are suffering.

So, in his response, Wale urged Ghanaians to “speak the same language so that the country can become better for its citizens”.

“Welcome to Ghana where everyone is afraid to speak the truth … Thank you Nana Aba Anamoah,” he wrote, adding, “I have received so many complaints myself from fans, friends, business associates and boys selling on the streets that the suffering is too much and I wonder if the government is aware.

“It’s time we stop pretending and speak the same language so this country can be better for us all,” he added.