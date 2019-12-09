shatta wale

Shatta Wale Mocks Ghanaian Celebs After Cardi B Stood Them Up

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on Shatta Wale Mocks Ghanaian Celebs After Cardi B Stood Them Up

Shatta Wale has some words for Ghanaian celebrities who thronged Kempinski Hotel, Sunday, to meet Cardi B for an interaction session.

The celebrities eventually couldn’t meet with her after hours of waiting, and they took to their social media to call the rapper out. Cardi B dragged them for filth. Check out the drama here.

Now, Shatta Wale has some words for those when went to meet the American rapper.

“Ghana artistes, stop dey do that thing. You like dey do ahushieshe too much. What’s up? Don’t go day there, you people dress go sit there like you dey go church. Cardi B be stripper, she be street girl, she understands street,” he said.

See the clip below:

He shared another video; see below:

,

Related Posts

Miss Universe: South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi Takes the Crown!

December 9, 2019

Cardi B Breaks Silence After Ghanaian Celebs Accuse Her of Standing Them Up

December 9, 2019

Ghanaian Celebrities Brawl With Cardi B on Social Media and It’s Messy!

December 9, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *