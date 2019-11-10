Sharp Guy! Bribe-taking Policeman lies to Colleagues about the amount obtained

The menace of corruption in Nigeria was brought to the fore yet again after a video emerged on social media showing the moment a policeman collected a bribe from a motorist and told him to lie about the amount to his colleagues.

In the four-minute clip, the yet-to-be-identified policeman is seen arguing with the motorist in Pidgin.

The bribe-taking policeman sought for N20k from the motorist who held out a wad of 1,000 naira notes.

The date and location of this act could not be established.

See video below:

The scandalous video comes a month after the Police arrested four officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) for allegedly beating 36-year-old Odion Omafo Samuel to death and burying his remains in a shallow grave after he ordered the driver of a cab he hired not to pay them a bribe.

The police have yet to respond to this latest scandal…