Sharon Stone Speaks About Her Sister’s Battle With COVID-19

Sharon Stone has taken to her social media to urge people to wear their masks, and this is because of her sister who is currently battling the coronavirus.

In Instagram posts, the actress revealed that her sister Kelly is now “fighting for breath” after testing positive for COVID-19. “My sister Kelly, who already has lupus, now has COVID-19. This is her hospital room. One of you Non-Mask wearers did this,” Stone wrote alongside a photo of her sister’s hospital room.

She added: “She does not have an immune system. The only place she went was the pharmacy. There is no testing in her county unless you are symptomatic, & then it’s 5 day wait for results. Can YOU FACE THIS ROOM ALONE? Wear a mask! For yourself and others. Please.”

In another post, the actress shared a post from her sister Kelly who wrote that on March 13, she and her husband Bruce went on a trip to Montana where they “thought COVID wouldn’t and couldn’t find us.” “No shopping, no parties, barely saw a human,” she wrote. She then warned everyone, “you don’t want COVID.”

Stone’s sister later gave more details of her battle in a video. “I beg you to know that this is real. I’m gasping for every breath, with oxygen,” she said.

“Please do this for the people that you love. Stand behind more tests, more masks, demanding that everyone wear a mask. You never, ever, want to feel like this. I promise you, I only have love in my heart, and it is breaking for people that can’t breathe.”

See her post below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

