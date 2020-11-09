Sharia police destroys 1.9 million bottles of beer in Kano

Kano State Hisbah Board has destroyed 1,975,000 bottles of beer, worth over N200 million, confiscated within Kano metropolis.

The state Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje who was represented by his Deputy Nasiru Gawuna during the destruction exercise at Kalebawa in Dawakin Tofa Local Government, said consumption of alcohol and all other intoxicants that can distort mental capability and was forbidden in Islam.

Kano, operating Sharia Law, has banned consumption of alcohol, and the dreaded Hisbah enforces it.

Gawuna said part of his administration’s effort of enhancing the welfare of the Hisbah, before this year 2020 runs out, there would be a salary increase and new uniform for them.

“My administration is proud of the way you discharge your duties . . . therefore I wish to urge all stakeholders to continue give you all the support you need to succeed,” he said.

In his remarks, the Commander General, Kano State Hisbah Board, Sheikh Harun Muhammad Ibn Sina said that the board got a court order to destroy over 20 trucks of alcohol.

Ibn Sina expressed the appreciation of the support given to them by the State Government, and assured that the Hisbah would not relent in its fight against immoral acts that are ‘destroying society’.

