Shaquille O’Neal Says Son Never Called Him Out for Thirsting Over Megan thee Stallion

Last week, Shaquille O’Neal got many people talking last week after he hopped on Megan Thee Stallion to post a thirsty comment.

The rapper had shared twerking video and fans noticed that Shaq wrote “Watching that booty,” stirring heated conversation on social media, especially after his son, Shareef O’Neal, replied to his comment: “I feel you pops.”

Speaking with ET, the NBA legend said his son never called him out. “There’s nothing to call out,” he said, adding, “I was on the line and I was in the comments and somebody was talking smack, like, ‘What are you doing?’ And I was like, ‘I’m watching the booty. What do you mean what am I doing?’ That’s what twerking is for, right?”

“The stuff that goes viral, but everyone’s like, ‘He’s hitting on Meg,'” he continued. “I’m not hitting on Meg. Listen, she is so athletic, so beautiful and so gorgeous and the fact that she does it in a positive way, she’s doing her thing. So kudos to her, shouts out to her. Listen, she’s a beautiful girl, but the Shaq is not hitting on her.”

He said a lot more, even how he inspires his son.

