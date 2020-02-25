Shaquille O’Neal took to the podium at Staples Center on Monday to eulogize Kobe Bryant, with whom he won three consecutive championships after they both joined the Lakers in 1996.

The NBA legend made people laugh at the sombre event when he shared a joke about an exchange between him and Bryant during their time as teammates. According to him, Bryant gained his respect was after fellow Lakers complained that “Kobe’s not passing the ball.”

“I said, I’ll talk to him,” Shaq recalled. “I said, ‘Kobe, there’s no ‘I’ in ‘T-E-A-M.’ And Kobe said, ‘I know, but there’s an ‘M-E.'”

Shaq later closed out his remarks by describing Bryant as “heaven’s MVP. I love you, my man. Until we meet again.”

Watch him below: