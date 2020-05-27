Shaqdi Shares Focus Track ‘Lover’ Off Her New ‘Daydreaming’ EP

London-based Swedish Future Soul/R&B singer, songwriter & producer Shaqdi shares her second EP ‘Daydreaming’ via East of Eden. The impressive 6-track collection features previously released ‘Daydreamer’, ‘Mom’, ‘Predictable’ + ‘5 Days’ and new standout single ‘Lover’ plus the previously unheard ‘Velcro’. The EP showcases Shaqdi’s ability to create meaningful R&B as her smooth and effortless vocal glides across the slickly produced tracks.

Speaking on the EP: Shaqdi said: ‘Daydreaming is my second EP that has been underway for a long time. ‘Lover’ is actually one of the first songs I ever wrote with Zagor my now long-time collaborator. I wrote it like 4 or 5 years ago and think I really found my sound for the first time with that song so it feels really exciting to finally release it. It’s crazy to think about releasing a song that’s 5 years old, but this one still feels fresh and means a lot to me. It’s about taking down your guard and finding love when you least expect it. Once you find it you know that you would do literally anything for that love. All the songs are more personal than anything I’ve written before and have themes around family, depression and relationships.”

Track Listing

Daydreaming [produced by Zagor]

mom [produced by Tera Kòrá]

Predictable [produced by MadD3E]

5 Days [produced by Zagor]

Lover [produced by Zagor]

Velcro (feat. Billy Got Waves) [produced by Zagor]

Shaqdi, who’s name comes from her Palestinian father, is an outsider changing the rules of the game. Whether it’s crafting her own beats or bringing her lyrics together from scraps of paper and endless voice notes on her phone, Shaqdi’s material is highly personal. Born and raised in Sweden, Shaqdi was surrounded by music growing up. Her mum a pianist, and her sister a music enthusiast who bought hundreds of cd’s and introduced Shaqdi to different genres and artists. This close-knit family dynamic and obsessive love of music is what shapes the artist we have today – gorgeous electronic inspired future-soul, channelling R&B influences as far apart as The Neptunes, Erykah Badu, as well as the likes of Daniel Caesar, Sango and Mahalia.

Her debut EP ‘Colorless’ has racked more than 3 million streams on Spotify as well as being championed by the likes of Jamz Supernova on Radio 1xtra. With eyes and ears focused on this EP, make way for Shaqdi, who’s beautifully crafted, dreamlike R&B is ready to take centre stage.

