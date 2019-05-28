Shannade Clermont has finally opened up about the night her sugar daddy overdosed.

Recall that in November 2018, the Yeezy Season 6 model pleaded guilty to one count of fraud for allegedly spending over $20,000 on a dead man’s debit card. In April 2019, she was sentenced to a year in prison for wire fraud, and now she has claimed the dead man, James Alesi, was her “sugar daddy.”

Page Six reports that Shannade talked about the night in January 2017 when 42-year-old real estate broker overdosed and died. He was supposedly on a “$400 prostitution date” with her at his Manhattan apartment.

“He wasn’t asleep when I left—he was just drunk,” she explained. “I have never been around people who have been on heavy drugs, so I didn’t really know. It was like, ‘Oh, he was a drunk mess.’ I was annoyed . . . [I thought] he was playing games. So I just left.”

She admitted that she took Alesi’s card and used it to pay her rent, purchase flights, and go on a shopping spree. The day after, Alesi was found dead from an overdose of cocaine and fentanyl.

“From the outside looking in, it looks like I knew he was dead and was like ‘haha’ . . . and that’s really sick,” she added.

She also insisted that Alesi was a very “innocent person” and was “known as a sugar daddy.”

Shannade will be heading to prison on June 4.