Shanghai Shenhua to allow Ighalo remain at United

Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua are reportedly willing to allow Odion Ighalo remain at Manchester United beyond the end of his six-month loan deal.

The Red Devils are desperate to extend Ighalo’s loan which will end on Sunday ahead of the Premier League restart.

Amid growing uncertainty over Ighalo’s immediate future, Sky Sports reports that Shanghai Shenhua are ready to allow then striker, who has scored four goals in eight league appearances for United, remain in England until January

Ighalo may not be able to return to China for the start of the new season next month due to border restrictions.

Shanghai Shenhua will however expect Ighalo to sign a new contract with them as a condition of him being allowed to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

The former Watford striker’s current deal with Shenhua will end in December 2022 and he has been offered a new two-year deal worth £400,000 per week.

