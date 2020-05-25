‘Shame on you’ – Naeto C blasts Burna Boy over Davido row

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Naetochukwu Chikwe, better known as Naeto C has joined the list of celebrities reacting to the clash between two Nigerian music heavyweights, Burna Boy and Davido.

Wading into the nasty feud that triggered a storm on social media over the weekend, Naeto C stated that Davido has worked very hard despite his father’s wealth and Burna Boy was wrong to use his background against him.

Naeto C stated this during an Instagram Live chat with award-winning rapper M.I Abaga.

He called on Burna Boy not to feel entitled because Davido has proven over the years that he really deserves everything that comes to him.

Grammy-nominee Burna Boy caused a stir when he implied that Davido was not talented and only got fame and popularity from his father’s wealth.

This was in reaction to a post by Davido where he referred to himself and Wizkid as the greatest.

Check out a clip of Naeto-C’s chat with MI below.

