‘Shame on you’ – Naeto C blasts Burna Boy over Davido row

emmanuelLifeStyleNo Comment on ‘Shame on you’ – Naeto C blasts Burna Boy over Davido row

Veteran Nigerian rapper, Naetochukwu Chikwe, better known as Naeto C has joined the list of celebrities reacting to the clash between two Nigerian music heavyweights, Burna Boy and Davido.

Wading into the nasty feud that triggered a storm on social media over the weekend, Naeto C stated that Davido has worked very hard despite his father’s wealth and Burna Boy was wrong to use his background against him.

Naeto C stated this during an Instagram Live chat with award-winning rapper M.I Abaga.

He called on Burna Boy not to feel entitled because Davido has proven over the years that he really deserves everything that comes to him.

Grammy-nominee Burna Boy caused a stir when he implied that Davido was not talented and only got fame and popularity from his father’s wealth.

This was in reaction to a post by Davido where he referred to himself and Wizkid as the greatest.

Check out a clip of Naeto-C’s chat with MI below.

, ,

Related Posts

Stormi Webster and Chicago West Are The Cutest Besties Ever

May 25, 2020

Neighbours call for arrest of Burna Boy over loud music

May 24, 2020

Kim Kardashian Celebrates After Hitting 65 Million Twitter Followers

May 24, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *