‘Shame on You for Showing Us the Bully You Are’ Mocheddah Blasts D’banj

Mocheddah is the latest celebrity to react to allegations of rape, kidnap and intimidation leveled against D’banj by Seyitan Babatayo.

The musician took to her social media to blast the ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner following the official press release by his accuser.

Seyitan in her statement had accused D’banj not only of raping her in 2018 but trying to tamper with justice by kidnapping, intimidating and bullying her since news of her rape accusation broke.

Mochedah who noted that the issue has gone beyond rape requested that D’banj be stripped of all awards and endorsements to send a strong message to bullies.

The social media influencer also requested that the policemen responsible for arresting Ms. Babatayo be exposed and D’banj ultimately cancelled.

