‘Shame on You for Showing Us the Bully You Are’ Mocheddah Blasts D’banj

Mocheddah is the latest celebrity to react to allegations of rape, kidnap and intimidation leveled against D’banj by Seyitan Babatayo.
The musician took to her social media to blast the ‘Oliver Twist’ crooner following the official press release by his accuser.
Seyitan in her statement had accused D’banj not only of raping her in 2018 but trying to tamper with justice by kidnapping, intimidating and bullying her since news of her rape accusation broke.
Mochedah who noted that the issue has gone beyond rape requested that D’banj be stripped of all awards and endorsements to send a strong message to bullies.
The social media influencer also requested that the policemen responsible for arresting Ms. Babatayo be exposed and D’banj ultimately cancelled.
Shame on you, dbanj. Shame on you for being the bully you have shown us you are. Shame on you for silencing a young woman from speaking her truth. Shame on you for being an instrument to unlawful imprisonment. Shame on you for influencing the order to arrest a woman that has accused you of rape. Shame on you for making her sign under duress. you have shown.the world who you are, and that you truly stand for nothing. This story has gone beyond rape. You have manipulated the justice system to fit your selfish interest. You have broken the law on multiple counts, and you deserve to be CANCELLED .dbanj should be stripped of his endorsements, and his awards should be retracted to send a message to all bullies that believe they are above the law. The policemen that arrested seyitan unlawfully should all be exposed and relieved of their duty. The power of your influence puts the onus on you to act right, but Regardless of your status, you are a man first .many might say this case is about cloth chasing, but takeout your bias towards your favorite and replace him with regular joe, wouldn’t you want the same Justice? Do the right thing #shameondbanj #canceldbanj #saynotorape