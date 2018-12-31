Shagari: FG to Immortalise Former President as Buhari Visits Sokoto

President Muhammadu Buhari has paid a condolence visit to Sokoto State over the death Nigeria’s first executive President, Shehu Shagari.

The president, during the visit on Sunday, condoled with the government and people of the state and promised that the Federal Government will institute a suitable memorial to immortalise the Former President.

Buhari, who signed the condolence register, described the former president as the link between the country’s first-generation leaders and the present leadership.

In honour of Shagari’s contributions to nation building which he described as immeasurable, President Buhari said the Federal Government will immortalise him.

The condolence message was, however, delivered by the state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The remains of the former President were laid to rest on Saturday at his private residence in his hometown, Shagari Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

Shagari died at the age of 93 on Friday, December 28, at the National Hospital in Abuja after a brief illness.