Shaffy Bello is Stunning in Birthday Pictures as She Turns 50

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrity / FashionNo Comment on Shaffy Bello is Stunning in Birthday Pictures as She Turns 50

Shaffy Bello turns 50 today, October 8, 2020 and the fashionista didn’t disappoint with her photo shoot.

The actress and mother of two shared stunning images from her 50th birthday photoshoot and shared same on Instagram.

Grateful for her golden jubilee, Shaffy Bello captioned the pictures,

“There are levels to these things…I am on level 5”.

The credit for the photoshoot goes as follows.

Photography:  @kelechiamadiobi

Outfit: @ladybeellionaire_luxury

Hair: @zubbydefinition

Makeup: @tmtbylayinka

Styling: @yolandaokereke

Check out the stunning shots below.

, , , ,

Related Posts

Dabota Lawson Celebrates Daughter’s 4th Birthday

October 8, 2020

Chacha Eke Faani’s Brother Accuses Her Husband of Orchestrating Bipolar Disorder Report

October 8, 2020

All the Cute Photos From #BBNaija’s Erica Nlewedim’s Surprise Party

October 8, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply