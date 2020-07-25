Seyitan Babatayo Releases Statement Following STER’s Revelation that She has Withdrawn Her Petition Against D’banj

On Friday, July 24, news broke that Seyitan Babatayo had withdrawn her petition of rape against Oladapo Oyebanjo aka D’banj.

The petitioner took to Twitter to release a statement of the details around her non-financial settlement with D’banj and to clear lawyer and twitter activist, Segun Awosanya aka Segalink of claims of perversion of justice.

Following STER’s statement, Babatayo noted that she just wants her peace and revealed that it was her family that reached out to Segalink to intervene in their bid to reach a settlement.

Seyitan Babatayo said it was imperative to release a statement for the sake of posterity following STER’s earlier published statement on events.

While thanking STER for it’s support throughout the cause of her ‘travails’, she noted that the part of the statement which read that Segalink reached out to her family in a bid to pervert justice was erroneous and she had called STER’s attention to it before the statement was released.

She apologised for any damage the erroneous statement must have caused Segun Awosanya and requested that STER correct the error in the ‘light of the clear truth’.

She thanked STER for its effort but however requested a correction of events as told by the organisation for clarity and posterior.

Read statement below.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

